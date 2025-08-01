Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NATO allies stack up to conduct infantry immersion training during exercise Burmese Chase 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 8, 2025. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led, multi-lateral training exercise comprised of integrating ground and air fires, infantry tactics and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies to enhance combat readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Weston Lindstrom) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.)