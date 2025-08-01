Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Swedish armed forces members post security and treat a simulated casualty during exercise Burmese Chase 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 8, 2025. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led, multi-lateral training exercise comprised of integrating ground and air fires, infantry tactics and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies to enhance combat readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Weston Lindstrom) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.)