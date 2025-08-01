Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd ANGLICO & NATO Allies Conduct Infantry Immersion Training During Burmese Chase 25

    2nd ANGLICO &amp; NATO Allies Conduct Infantry Immersion Training During Burmese Chase 25

    CAMP LEJUENE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Swedish armed forces members post security and treat a simulated casualty during exercise Burmese Chase 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 8, 2025. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led, multi-lateral training exercise comprised of integrating ground and air fires, infantry tactics and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies to enhance combat readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Weston Lindstrom) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 12:39
    Photo ID: 9247781
    VIRIN: 250808-M-NL718-1207
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJUENE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 2nd ANGLICO & NATO Allies Conduct Infantry Immersion Training During Burmese Chase 25, by LCpl Weston Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

