USS Higbee Conducts Vertical Replenishment

250722-N-AM483-1046 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 22, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, drops off a pallet of supplies onto the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a vertical replenishment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
