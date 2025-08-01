250722-N-AM483-1154 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 22, 2025) U.S. Sailors transport supplies from the flight deck to the portside hangar of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a vertical replenishment with an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 10:47
|Photo ID:
|9247742
|VIRIN:
|250722-N-AM483-1154
|Resolution:
|3966x3065
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|FF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higbee Conducts Vertical Replenishment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.