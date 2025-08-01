250719-N-AM483-2055 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 19, 2025) A U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate conducts repairs to a casualty power terminal on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9247715
|VIRIN:
|250719-N-AM483-2055
|Resolution:
|4502x3479
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|FF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.