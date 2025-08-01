Sailors Conduct Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250719-N-AM483-2009 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mates conduct repairs to a casualty power terminal on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)