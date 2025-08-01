Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway [Image 4 of 4]

    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

    ØRLAND, NORWAY

    08.25.2009

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Three U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, stand under a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 9, 2025. These airmen deployed in support of Bomber Task Force Europe as part of a Total Force Integration effort including Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 489th Bomb Group and active duty Airmen from Dyess AFB, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tambri Cason)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2009
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 09:57
    Photo ID: 9247709
    VIRIN: 090825-F-HZ361-1255
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: ØRLAND, NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    B-1 Lancer
    Bombers
    Ørland
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

