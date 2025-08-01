Three U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, stand under a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 9, 2025. These airmen deployed in support of Bomber Task Force Europe as part of a Total Force Integration effort including Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 489th Bomb Group and active duty Airmen from Dyess AFB, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tambri Cason)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2009
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 09:57
|Photo ID:
|9247709
|VIRIN:
|090825-F-HZ361-1255
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND, NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.