345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, stand under a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 9, 2025. These airmen deployed in support of Bomber Task Force Europe as part of a Total Force Integration effort including Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 489th Bomb Group and active duty Airmen from Dyess AFB, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tambri Cason)