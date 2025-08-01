345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, lands at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug 9, 2025. The 345th EBS deployed in support of Bomber Task Force Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tambri Cason)