A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, lands at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug 9, 2025. The 345th EBS deployed in support of Bomber Task Force Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tambri Cason)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2009
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 09:57
|Photo ID:
|9247705
|VIRIN:
|090825-F-HZ361-1111
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.28 MB
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.