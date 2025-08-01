Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Prepare and Serve Dinner [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors Prepare and Serve Dinner

    U.S. FLEET FORCES COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    250710-N-AM483-1119 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 10, 2025) U.S. Sailors serve meals in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9247664
    VIRIN: 250710-N-AM483-1119
    Resolution: 3969x3067
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: FF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Prepare and Serve Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Prepare and Serve Dinner
    Sailors Prepare and Serve Dinner
    Sailors Prepare and Serve Dinner
    Sailors Prepare and Serve Dinner
    Sailors Prepare and Serve Dinner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    USS HIGBEE
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download