250710-N-AM483-1006 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 10, 2025) A U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist prepares garlic bread in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9247663
|VIRIN:
|250710-N-AM483-1006
|Resolution:
|2489x3221
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|FF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Prepare and Serve Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.