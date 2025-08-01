Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint effort between Marines and 770th, 771st Field Feeding Teams [Image 14 of 15]

    Joint effort between Marines and 770th, 771st Field Feeding Teams

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Capt. Robert Wooldridge 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 770th and 771st Field Feeding teams are conducting their annual training — Arctic Edge 25 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
    The two teams are working alongside Marines of the 7th Marine Regiment and Combat Logistics Battalion 451 to feed 300+ Soldiers, Marines, and Sailors living on Camp Mad Bull for the exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 17:44
    Photo ID: 9247168
    VIRIN: 250808-A-TD266-4899
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint effort between Marines and 770th, 771st Field Feeding Teams [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

