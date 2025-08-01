Joint effort between Marines and 770th, 771st Field Feeding Teams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 770th and 771st Field Feeding teams are conducting their annual training — Arctic Edge 25 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

The two teams are working alongside Marines of the 7th Marine Regiment and Combat Logistics Battalion 451 to feed 300+ Soldiers, Marines, and Sailors living on Camp Mad Bull for the exercise.