    HMLA-369 Enhances Expeditionary Readiness During HOLF Training [Image 7 of 7]

    HMLA-369 Enhances Expeditionary Readiness During HOLF Training

    MARINE CORP BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Caleb Goodwin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. David Filippini, a California native and an AH-1Z Viper pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, completes preflight checks during a Helicopter Outlying Landing Field training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. HMLA-369 supports 3rd MAW’s mission by training Marines in various aviation ground support and combat logistics roles to operate efficiently in aerial and ground escort operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9247038
    VIRIN: 250805-M-GL456-1108
    Resolution: 5153x7725
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: MARINE CORP BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-369 Enhances Expeditionary Readiness During HOLF Training [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Caleb Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    HMLA-369
    AH-1Z Viper
    HOLF
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton

