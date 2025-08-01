HMLA-369 Enhances Expeditionary Readiness During HOLF Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares for takeoff during a Helicopter Outlying Landing Field training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Aug. 5, 2025. HMLA-369 supports 3rd MAW’s mission by training Marines in various aviation ground support and combat logistics roles to operate efficiently in aerial and ground escort operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)