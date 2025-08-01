Thunderbirds receive inflight fuel enroute to Dayton

United States Air Force Maj. Laney Schol, U.S. Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” pilot, receives in-flight fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, June 18, 2025, as they headed to Dayton, Ohio for the Dayton Air Show. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision and professionalism of 695,000 total force American Airmen, 68,000 of whom are deployed around the globe protecting our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 13:30
|Photo ID:
|9246564
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-GV347-1186
|Resolution:
|7885x5282
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
