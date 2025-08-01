Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds receive inflight fuel enroute to Dayton [Image 2 of 4]

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly in formation before receiving in flight fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, June 18, 2025, as they headed to Dayton, Ohio for the Dayton Air Show. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision and professionalism of 695,000 total force American Airmen, 68,000 of whom are deployed around the globe protecting our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 13:30
    Photo ID: 9246562
    VIRIN: 250618-F-GV347-1050
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    USAFADS
    Air Force
    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow

