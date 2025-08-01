Resolute Lobo 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing board a C-130H2 Hercules for Resolute Lobo at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Aug. 3, 2025. The goal of Resolute Lobo is to build a team of multi-capable Airmen and agile warfighters with the ability to be innovative while collaborating with other forces.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kyle St. Pierre)