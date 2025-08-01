Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Lobo 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    Resolute Lobo 2025

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing board a C-130H2 Hercules for Resolute Lobo at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Aug. 3, 2025. The goal of Resolute Lobo is to build a team of multi-capable Airmen and agile warfighters with the ability to be innovative while collaborating with other forces.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kyle St. Pierre)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 10:52
    Photo ID: 9246024
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-OP380-1073
    Resolution: 6724x3782
    Size: 791.69 KB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Lobo 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    Resolute Lobo
    Resolute Lobo 2025

