Airmen assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing board a C-130H2 Hercules for Resolute Lobo at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Aug. 3, 2025. The goal of Resolute Lobo is to build a team of multi-capable Airmen and agile warfighters with the ability to be innovative while collaborating with other forces.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kyle St. Pierre)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 10:51
|Photo ID:
|9246023
|VIRIN:
|250803-Z-OP380-1066
|Resolution:
|5502x4402
|Size:
|774.21 KB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Lobo 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.