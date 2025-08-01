250807-N-SW048-1061 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2025) Boatswains Mate Seaman Jevon Powell, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, signals to the Lewis and Clark-class supply ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) during an ammunition offload. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 10:49
|Photo ID:
|9245972
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-SW048-1061
|Resolution:
|3700x5180
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, 250807-N-SW048-1061 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.