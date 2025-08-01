Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250807-N-SW048-1061 [Image 13 of 13]

    250807-N-SW048-1061

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250807-N-SW048-1061 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2025) Boatswains Mate Seaman Jevon Powell, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, signals to the Lewis and Clark-class supply ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) during an ammunition offload. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 10:49
    Photo ID: 9245972
    VIRIN: 250807-N-SW048-1061
    Resolution: 3700x5180
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, 250807-N-SW048-1061 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSTCSG
    AIRCARFT CARRIER
    USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75)
    U.S. NAVY

