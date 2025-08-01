Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250807-N-SW048-1061 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2025) Boatswains Mate Seaman Jevon Powell, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, signals to the Lewis and Clark-class supply ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) during an ammunition offload. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)