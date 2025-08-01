250807-N-SW048-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Ryan Wright, a native of St. Louis, guides Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Alex Browning, a native Rosedale, New York, moving ordnance on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during an ammunition offload. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 10:49
|Photo ID:
|9245964
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-SW048-1037
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250807-N-SW048-1037 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.