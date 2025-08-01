Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250807-N-SW048-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Ryan Wright, a native of St. Louis, guides Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Alex Browning, a native Rosedale, New York, moving ordnance on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during an ammunition offload. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)