Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250807-N-SW048-1037 [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250807-N-SW048-1037

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250807-N-SW048-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Ryan Wright, a native of St. Louis, guides Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Alex Browning, a native Rosedale, New York, moving ordnance on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during an ammunition offload. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 10:49
    Photo ID: 9245964
    VIRIN: 250807-N-SW048-1037
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250807-N-SW048-1037 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250806-N-SW048-1005
    250806-N-SW048-1025
    250806-N-SW048-1061
    250807-N-DL824-1013
    250807-N-DL824-1169
    250807-N-DL824-1205
    250807-N-DL824-1231
    250807-N-JJ537-1009
    250805-N-KA812-1036
    250807-N-KA812-1048
    250807-N-SW048-1010
    250807-N-SW048-1037
    250807-N-SW048-1061

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSTCSG
    AIRCARFT CARRIER
    USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75)
    U.S. NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download