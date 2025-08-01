Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company Incentived Training [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    November Company Incentived Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Giselle Jones, a drill instructor with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Regiment, leads incentivized training Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 7, 2025. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 9245599
    VIRIN: 250807-M-FF476-1047
    Resolution: 5710x3807
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Incentived Training [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ERR
    MCRDPI
    We Make Marines
    TRAINING
    it
    incentived training

