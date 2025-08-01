November Company Incentived Training

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mikayla Arnal, a drill instructor with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Regiment, leads incentivized training Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 7, 2025. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)
