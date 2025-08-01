USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Oceanic Data Collection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250805-N-BW367-1073 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 5, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transport an oceanographic data collection device to collect information for developing short and long-term weather forecasts, Aug. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)