USS America Deploys Advanced Oceanographic Devices to Support Naval and Atmospheric Research

Photo By Seaman Nicholas Douglass | 250806-N-BW367-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and U.S. Marines as with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to deploy an oceanographic data collection device to collect information for developing short and long-term weather forecasts, Aug. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

In a significant stride toward enhancing environmental awareness and maritime readiness, the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) has deployed four advanced oceanographic and atmospheric data collection devices in support of ongoing naval and atmospheric research. These tools are expected to play a vital role in developing both short-term and long-term weather forecasts, ultimately improving the U.S. Navy’s ability to issue timely warnings and implement protective measures across its global operations.



The recently deployed devices, Teledyne Webb Research Autonomous Profiling Explorer (APEX) profiling floats, are a critical component of the Navy’s efforts to gather real-time, high-resolution data from the ocean. These autonomous, free-drifting floats collect detailed measurements of water conductivity, temperature, and pressure, contributing directly to the accuracy of ocean models and weather forecasting systems used throughout the fleet to inform the accuracy of weather forecasts.



“Our team is excited for the opportunity to assist the larger Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) community in providing the warfighter Battlespace-on-Demand through data collection,” explained Chief Aerographer’s Mate (IW/SW/AW) Chris Rondeau. “These are autonomous drifting profilers that acquire water column profile data, such as water conductivity, temperature, and pressure.”



While the impact of these floats may not be immediately noticeable aboard the deploying platform, their long-term value to the Navy’s METOC community is substantial. Rondeau noted that although the deployment won’t have a direct effect on USS America’s current operations, it will significantly benefit other Navy assets as the data is collected over time. “The floats we launched will not directly affect or impact us onboard,” he said. “But they will provide data to the METOC community for the benefit of 7th Fleet maritime assets and decision-making. We will not really be able to observe any of the fruits that these bear in the near term, but future operations will benefit from the data.”



The data collected by APEX floats supports a wide range of strategic goals, from enhancing battlespace awareness to increasing the Navy’s capacity to operate safely in challenging environments. These deployments reflect a broader commitment by the Navy to use data-driven insights for decision superiority, enabling warfighters to anticipate environmental conditions and make informed operational choices.



As the Navy continues to evolve its approach to maritime domain awareness, devices like the APEX float represent an invaluable link between scientific research and tactical readiness. Each data point gathered from the ocean’s depths strengthens the Navy’s ability to safeguard its assets, support allied operations, and respond effectively to dynamic and often unpredictable maritime environments.



“We were grateful and excited for the opportunity to give back to the METOC community in our own small way. These floats, in conjunction with a network of other sensors, are how we can improve our forecast processes which ultimately enables our decision-making abilities,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jasmine DePompeo, USS America’s METOC Officer.



Through the deployment of the APEX floats, USS America reaffirms its commitment not only to maritime safety but also to environmental and scientific advancement, both critical elements in ensuring our leaders are enabled with critical data to successfully conduct maritime operations.



America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.