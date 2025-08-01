USS Higbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USS Nimitz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Gutierrezsoto, from Pascagoula, Mississippi, mans the helm of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 19, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)