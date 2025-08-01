Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USS Nimitz [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Higbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USS Nimitz

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Lt. Matthew Page, from Lexington, Kentucky, observes operations during a replenishment-at-sea on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 19, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 02:44
    Photo ID: 9245225
    VIRIN: 250619-N-AM483-1140
    Resolution: 2475x3712
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Underway
    DDG 123
    USS HIGBEE
    Sailors

