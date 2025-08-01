2d TSB personnel showcase Signal Capabilities at Hessen State Fair 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade showcase Signal Equipment during the Hessentag 2025 in Bad Vilbel, Germany, June 16, 2025. The ten-day festival is a celebration of Hesse’s culture, traditions, and people. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)