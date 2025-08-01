Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB personnel showcase Signal Capabilities at Hessen State Fair 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    2d TSB personnel showcase Signal Capabilities at Hessen State Fair 2025

    BAD VILBEL, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Members from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade showcase Signal Equipment during the Hessentag 2025 in Bad Vilbel, Germany, June 16, 2025. The ten-day festival is a celebration of Hesse’s culture, traditions, and people. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 02:13
    Photo ID: 9245213
    VIRIN: 250616-A-FX425-1101
    Resolution: 5660x1955
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: BAD VILBEL, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB personnel showcase Signal Capabilities at Hessen State Fair 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2SIGBDE
    Hessentag
    Stronger Together

