2d TSB personnel showcase Signal Capabilities at Hessen State Fair 2025

U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, speaks with a member of the Landeskommando Hessen June 16, 2025, during Hessentag 2025 in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The ten-day festival is a celebration of Hesse’s culture, traditions, and people. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)