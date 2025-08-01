Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct M4 Qualification Shoot [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct M4 Qualification Shoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250807-N-WJ234-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 7, 2025) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Jayden Paez, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participates in an M4 service rifle qualification course on the ship’s aircraft elevator in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 22:25
    Photo ID: 9244917
    VIRIN: 250807-N-WJ234-1023
    Resolution: 7429x4953
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct M4 Qualification Shoot [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct M4 Qualification Shoot
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct M4 Qualification Shoot
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct M4 Qualification Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Small arms Training
    USS America (LHA6)
    M4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download