USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct M4 Qualification Shoot

250807-N-WJ234-1260 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participate in an M4 Service Rifle qualification course on the ship’s aircraft elevator in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 22:25
|Photo ID:
|9244903
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-WJ234-1260
|Resolution:
|6564x4376
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
