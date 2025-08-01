AIRLANT Force Master Chief Meets with SCW-1 Chief Selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250807-N-YM590-1010 TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (August 7, 2025) Naval Air Force Atlantic's Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey, left, meets with Sailors assigned to Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, who were selected to promote to the rank of chief petty officer. Hailey offered words of wisdom and took questions from the Sailors as they begin their six-week initiation to become chief petty officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)