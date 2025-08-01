Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIRLANT Force Master Chief Meets with SCW-1 Chief Selects [Image 2 of 5]

    AIRLANT Force Master Chief Meets with SCW-1 Chief Selects

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Brooks 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    250807-N-YM590-1007 TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (August 7, 2025) Naval Air Force Atlantic's Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey, second from the left, meets with Sailors assigned to Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, who were selected to promote to the rank of chief petty officer. Hailey offered words of wisdom and took questions from the Sailors as they begin their six-week initiation to become chief petty officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

    Naval Air Force Atlantic
    AIRLANT
    SCW-1
    Strategic Communications Wing 1
    Chief Selects

