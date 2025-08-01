Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard [Image 2 of 2]

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Virginia Johnson 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Officer Candidates George Pughlman, with the Oregon National Guard, Caleb Carter, with the California National Guard, and Linda Mora, with the Illinois National Guard, set up to defend a fire station from opposing forces after their platoon successfully raided the building as part of a platoon situational training exercise (STX) during OCS Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug 5, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Virginia Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 17:42
    Photo ID: 9244494
    VIRIN: 250805-A-FS093-2962
    Resolution: 3856x5785
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    This work, OCS Phase III Washington National Guard [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Virginia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

