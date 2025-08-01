OCS Phase III Washington National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officer Candidate Caleb Carter, with the California National Guard, sets up to defend a fire station from opposing forces after his platoon successfully cleared and secured the building as part of a platoon situational training exercise (STX) during OCS Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug 5, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Virginia Johnson)