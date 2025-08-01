OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Officer Candidate Skye McEstes, with the Illinois National Guard, laughs with her platoon during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 03, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Bianca Hayden)