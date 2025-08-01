From NCO to officer, Skye McEstes leads with grit and vision

Photo By Sgt. Bianca Hayden | U.S. Army Officer Candidate Skye McEstes, with the Illinois National Guard, laughs...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Bianca Hayden | U.S. Army Officer Candidate Skye McEstes, with the Illinois National Guard, laughs with her platoon during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 03, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Bianca Hayden) see less | View Image Page

From enlisted soldier to officer candidate, Skye McEstes has always been driven by a desire to do more.



From the U.S. Army Illinois National Guard, she is now in Phase III of Officer Candidate School (OCS) with the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, on the precipice of becoming a second lieutenant.



OCS is a rigorous leadership training program. It is designed to prepare individuals to become commissioned officers who are ready to lead soldiers, make decisions under pressure, and uphold the values and responsibilities of the officer corps.



“I’m super excited,” McEstes said, who was a staff sergeant before entering the program. “This is the next step in my career.”



With nearly a decade of service, including roles as a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialist and supply specialist, McEstes discovered a new purpose while mobilizing with an aviation unit. That experience inspired her to pursue a commission, with a clear goal of becoming an aviator and leading soldiers.



“I went Active Guard Reserve, earning 90 credits, took online classes, and earned a bachelor's degree in leadership essentials through Southern New Hampshire University to be accepted into OCS,” McEstes said. “I hope to become an aviator after this, go to flight school, and lead soldiers below me. It’s super exciting.”



In the high-stress environment of OCS, where every move is evaluated, McEstes leads with purpose and precision, grounded in a positive attitude that lifts those around her, making her a standout candidate among her peers. OCS hasn’t just sharpened her tactical skills; it has reshaped her entire outlook on leadership, confidence, and purpose. For McEstes, the experience hasn’t been easy. However, that’s part of what makes it meaningful.



“I thought it was another challenge out there, and I didn’t think I could do it,” McEstes said. “It’s always a little self-doubt. But it's an amazing program, and I am thoroughly impressed. I knew it was going to be hard, but to see how it’s developed these Soldiers along the way is outstanding. I think it’s an honor to earn your butter bar this way rather than flip a switch.”



As an NCO, she knew how to lead at a squad level. However, OCS introduced a new scale of responsibility. Still, she stepped up with confidence, drawing on her experience and humility.



“This program gave me the push I needed,” McEstes said. “I know I can lead all of them, from different backgrounds, with language barriers, experience gaps, you name it. It’s an honor.”



For McEstes, rank is incidental. The person behind it is what matters. Whether she is in uniform as a full-time active guard reserve supply non-commissioned officer, mentoring peers in OCS, or preparing for her next role as a commissioned officer, she leads through genuine connection.



“If you’re going to do the right thing and put Soldiers ahead of you and make sure they’re welfare and the mission is done, you are good to go,” McEstes said.



Her leadership style is deeply relational. It’s about knowing your people, their stories, their struggles, their strengths, and showing up for them every time.



“I’m not an NCO without them,” she said. “I’m not a leader without them. If I’m not taking care of my Soldiers, I’m doing it wrong.”



While McEstes speaks humbly about her leadership growth, those around her have witnessed something exceptional. Capt. Christopher Rothwell, a platoon trainer at OCS responsible for evaluating and mentoring officer candidates, shared high praise for McEstes’s performance and leadership style.



“McEstes’s unique attitude is the definition of resilience,” Rothwell said, “A lot of the officer candidates aren’t previously enlisted and have never been in a field environment where they are evaluated. It can be very stressful,” he said, “ But her resilient attitude and contagious positivity have helped her squad get through, which is the definition of leadership. She excels at critical thinking, which is something that is not common. It’s a very important skill for an officer.”



Sgt. 1st Class Austin Hiatt, another platoon instructor, provides deeper insight into McEstes’s character.



“She offers approachability with being able to exercise her authority,” he said. “She is in a mentorship stage where she can take constructive feedback and apply it to a high-stress environment. Her ability to lead is unmatched, and she can think on the fly respectfully towards her squad. It garners trust.”



In today’s Army, leadership isn’t just about giving orders, it’s about explaining why. Hiatt emphasized that younger Soldiers aren’t satisfied with blind obedience. They want purpose and context.



“The why matters,” Hiatt said. “There are different generations, and the newer generation likes to know the why more than ever. McEstes can do that. Here’s the mission, here's the purpose, here's the end, and here is why we are doing this.”



Hiatt described her as someone who embodies the Army’s evolving ethos, mission first, people always, noting that her ability to lead with purpose and personality makes her stand out.



“Humor goes a long way in the Army,” Hiatt said. “McEstes does it in a way that keeps with the Army values and garners her respect.”



In her own words, McEstes offers a message not just for future officers, but for anyone standing at the edge of uncertainty. She believes growth begins with risk. It means choosing challenge over comfort, and stepping forward even when you don’t feel ready. It means recognizing that fear isn’t a stop sign, but a signal that something important is ahead.



“Take the leap,” McEstes said. “Take the challenge, don’t stay back. You never know your capabilities unless you push yourself.”