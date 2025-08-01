NSMRL’s Homegrown Award Winning NPRHP Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2025) Members of the Naval Psychological Readiness and Human Performance (NPRHP) team father for a team photo during the Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Fla. This team, from Naval Submarine Medical Research Center (NSMRL), focuses on improving the holistic health of the undersea warfighter, and has received recognition for their work modernizing the Submarine Environment Fit Test (SUBFIT), which was recently implemented throughout the entire Submarine Force (SUBFOR). NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/ released)