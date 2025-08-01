Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSMRL’s Homegrown Award Winning NPRHP Team [Image 1 of 2]

    NSMRL’s Homegrown Award Winning NPRHP Team

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Emily Swedlund 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2025) Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, presents the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) award for Outstanding Research Accomplishment by a Military Team to Dr. Justin Handy, principal investigator and representative of the Naval Psychological Readiness and Human Performance (NPRHP) team. This team, from Naval Submarine Medical Research Center (NSMRL), focuses on improving the holistic health of the undersea warfighter, and has received recognition for their work modernizing the Submarine Environment Fit Test (SUBFIT), which was recently implemented throughout the entire Submarine Force (SUBFOR). NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/ released)

