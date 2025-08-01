Mr. Peter Slingerland verifies material condition and documentation before it enters inventory, a vital step in supply accuracy. Photo by Mr. Leslie Lee.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 16:25
|Photo ID:
|9244416
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-KH157-9223
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|823.97 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Warehouse to Warfighter: Port Hueneme is Clearing the Backlog and Increasing Readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Warehouse to Warfighter: Port Hueneme is Clearing the Backlog and Increasing Readiness
No keywords found.