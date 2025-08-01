From Warehouse to Warfighter: Port Hueneme is Clearing the Backlog and Increasing Readiness

Naval Base Ventura, Calif. – Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) San Diego, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), is setting the standard in supply chain performance with striking results from its warehouse operations supporting the Navy’s Consolidated Asset Reutilization Program (CARP) on the West Coast.



Through its work with CARP, Port Hueneme has facilitated $10.87 million in gross sales, returned $7.2 million to the Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF), and completed over 12,500 issue transactions. Their efforts have also led to a $2.1 million cost avoidance in future inventory purchases.



With eight units offloaded and over 8,700 receipts, valued at $18 million, completed so far, the team continues processing a backlog of seven offload units, projected to be cleared by mid-October. In addition, the site has four more confirmed offloads in motion—representing over 4,600 line-items— with two more pending for Q2 and another eight forecasted for Q3.



Many of these offloads come from previously closed programs or units that have optimized their stock levels – this avoids unnecessary costs and, more importantly, stocks material with higher demand at the right level.



What was once out of reach for Naval Fleet units is now promoting readiness, thanks to the ongoing logistics transformation at Port Hueneme, since the Fleet had no line of sight to the material, nor a path to requisition it. The warehouse team has turned thousands of inaccessible offload line-items into mission-capable inventory—delivering real-time value to Warfighters across the Navy.



“These materials were sitting idle—some for years,” said NAVSUP FLC San Diego NBVC Deputy Site Director Robert Medina. “Once received into CARP, they became immediately visible and issuable through the supply system, directly impacting units with backorders and time-sensitive needs.”



This recovery effort has helped fill gaps for high-priority customers like Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Pacific at Naval Air Station North Island and forward-deployed units, major platform sustainers such as USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), and other Naval Aviation Support Departments and Marine Corps Aviation Logistics Squadron across the globe. In one case, urgently needed valves and power modules—previously tied up in untracked project stock—were processed and issued within 48 hours of receipt.



Integral to this success are the dedicated personnel managing daily operations. Mr. Alexander Hwee and Mr. Marley Matautia ensure every customer’s order is accurately processed and routed. Mr. Keith Chavez, Mr. Geraldo Taal, and Logistics Specialist First Class (SW/AW) Annette Woodcock use Navy validation tools to help prevent items from being misrouted and to accelerate both issue and receipt processes.



Also critical to the mission’s success are the Nakupuna Solutions contractors, led by Mr. Anthony Briones, who coordinate daily receiving and staging functions. With teammates Mr. David Collision and Mr. Daniel Magana, they support accurate material intake, enabling rapid stow and inventory visibility. Mr. Briones oversees contractor operations across multiple NAVSUP FLC San Diego sites, ensuring accuracy and compliance in high-volume Navy Working Capital inventory efforts.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego NBVC Site Director, Lt. Cmdr. Noah Copeland emphasized that readiness isn’t just a goal, it’s a byproduct of smart logistics: “What we’ve built here is a model of efficiency, visibility, and scalability for future Navy missions.”



With an integrated team, a clear operational tempo, and alignment with Navy priorities, Port Hueneme is more than just a warehouse; it’s a mission enabler in logistics execution. As a result of this transformation, Port Hueneme has become the busiest NWCF plant on the West Coast. With optimized space, highly skilled personnel, and committed contractors, the site is reshaping what Navy logistics can deliver—both now and in the future.



Story by Mr. Roberto Medina, Deputy Site Director, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Naval Base Ventura County

