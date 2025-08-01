Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 14:46 Photo ID: 9244241 VIRIN: 250801-A-JC790-9509 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.05 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CRDAMC honors leadership and tradition during MRBn CoC [Image 10 of 10], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.