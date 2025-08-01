CRDAMC honors leadership and tradition during MRBn CoC

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Medical Readiness Battalion, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, honored the enduring Army tradition of leadership transition as Lt. Col. Jamie Culbreath relinquished command and Lt. Col. Nickalous Korbut became the new leader during a Change of Command ceremony held August 1.

In a ceremony steeped in military customs, CRDAMC staff, Soldiers, family members, and community partners gathered to recognize Culbreath’s service and usher in a new chapter under Korbut’s leadership.

“As I reflect on my time in command, I know that any success I've experienced is not mine alone. It was built on the effort, sacrifice, and leadership of those who came before me and who were with me while I served.,” said Culbreath. “I've been privileged to lead, but even more privileged to learn from mentors, peers, NCOs, and Soldiers who poured themselves into this organization.”

Today I step away knowing that I was never leading alone, I was standing on the shoulders of giants and those who shaped this organization and carried this legacy long before I arrived, and those who will carry it forward long after I’m gone, he added.

Culbreath, who has served with distinction, will retire from the U.S. Army but will remain at CRDAMC until his official retirement date. His leadership has been characterized by a steadfast commitment to patient care, team readiness, and support for the Army medical community.

“Under Jamie's command the medical readiness battalion has demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation across a wide range of mission critical domains, solidifying its position as a vital enabler of readiness for the installation, it’s tenant units and multinational partners,” said CRDAMC Commander Col. Mark Jacques.

“Jamie, you have truly done an amazing job leading this organization,” said Jacques. “Your commitment to the members of your team and to the CRDAMC mission is impressive it should certainly be celebrated. We will miss you and we wish you and your family the best of luck in all future endeavors.”

Welcoming Korbut, Jacques assured him of the support he will receive from the command team.

“Nick you're definitely the right person for this position. You are incredibly talented and capable,” said Jacques. “I have every confidence in the world in you and your abilities, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brown and I are here to support and assist you in any way we can.” He added, “All we ask in return is that you always look out for the welfare of those you are leading.”

Lt. Col. Nickalous Korbut brings a wealth of experience in behavioral health and military leadership. Before arriving at Fort Hood, Korbut served as the installation director of Psychological Health and chief of Behavioral Health for the Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center at Fort Huachuca. He also served as the deputy consultant for Social Work (73A) to the U.S. Army Surgeon General, where he helped shape behavioral health policy and program development across the Army.

“Fort Hood is truly great. A place where my family and I hope that lasting memories will continue to grow alongside this amazing team,” said Korbut. “From the moment Selena and I arrived here for the first time back in 2018, we were welcomed by family, by the 1st Medical Brigade. That sense of belonging became even stronger when our daughter Madeline was born right here at CRDAMC in 2020.”

The care we received from this organization that week was special, and it confirmed my belief that CRDAMC is the best medical center in the Army, he added.

“I look forward to joining this team that provides the same level of commitment to the Fort Hood community that Selena and I received five years ago,” said Korbut.

The Change of Command ceremony not only signified a transition in leadership but also reflected CRDAMC’s continued commitment to excellence in healthcare and service to Soldiers and their families. The event served as a reminder of the Army’s enduring values of honor, duty, and leadership—principles that both outgoing and incoming commanders exemplify.

