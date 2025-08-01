Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SecAF Meink meets USecAF Lohmeier [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SecAF Meink meets USecAF Lohmeier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, right, poses with Undersecretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeier before a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 5, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 11:51
    Photo ID: 9243740
    VIRIN: 250805-F-LE393-1012
    Resolution: 5040x4032
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Meink meets USecAF Lohmeier [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SecAF Meink meets USecAF Lohmeier
    SecAF Meink meets USecAF Lohmeier
    SecAF Meink meets USecAF Lohmeier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    LE393
    DAF
    USecAF
    Eric R. Dietrich
    SecAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download