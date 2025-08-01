Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

    F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 31, 2025. In an air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft and return to its starting point. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9243270
    VIRIN: 250731-F-ZJ681-1099
    Resolution: 5407x3605
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Aviano Air Base
    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing

