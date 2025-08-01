F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 31, 2025. In an air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft and return to its starting point. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 07:45
|Photo ID:
|9243270
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-ZJ681-1099
|Resolution:
|5407x3605
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
