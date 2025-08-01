F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 1, 2025. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, highly maneuverable, multi-role fighter aircraft while providing a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and Allied and partnered nations. (Courtesy photo)
|07.31.2025
|08.07.2025 07:45
|9243268
|250801-F-F3254-1075
|2929x1953
|3 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|4
|0
