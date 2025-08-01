F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 1, 2025. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, highly maneuverable, multi-role fighter aircraft while providing a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and Allied and partnered nations. (Courtesy photo)