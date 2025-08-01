Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 1, 2025. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, highly maneuverable, multi-role fighter aircraft while providing a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and Allied and partnered nations. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9243268
    VIRIN: 250801-F-F3254-1075
    Resolution: 2929x1953
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from Aviano Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download