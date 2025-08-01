U.S. Air Force Capt. Rotimi Adedokun, 86th Airlift Wing chaplain, speaks to members assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing during a 521st AMOW Comprehensive Airman Fitness Resiliency Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 5, 2025. Resilience is critical in maintaining a healthy mind and body, allowing teams to function at peak performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 05:41
|Photo ID:
|9243146
|VIRIN:
|250805-F-BD538-1023
|Resolution:
|6596x4402
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Livin’ on a prayer: Chaplain preaches on resilience to 521AMOW [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.