    Livin’ on a prayer: Chaplain preaches on resilience to 521AMOW [Image 3 of 3]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rotimi Adedokun, 86th Airlift Wing chaplain, speaks to members assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing during a 521st AMOW Comprehensive Airman Fitness Resiliency Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 5, 2025. Resilience is critical in maintaining a healthy mind and body, allowing teams to function at peak performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 05:41
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
