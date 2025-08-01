Livin’ on a prayer: Chaplain preaches on resilience to 521AMOW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rotimi Adedokun, 86th Airlift Wing chaplain, speaks to members assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing during a 521st AMOW Comprehensive Airman Fitness Resiliency Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 5, 2025. Resilience is critical in maintaining a healthy mind and body, allowing teams to function at peak performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)