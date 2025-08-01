Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Livin’ on a prayer: Chaplain preaches on resilience to 521AMOW [Image 2 of 3]

    Livin’ on a prayer: Chaplain preaches on resilience to 521AMOW

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rotimi Adedokun, 86th Airlift Wing chaplain, speaks to members assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing during a 521st AMOW Comprehensive Airman Fitness Resiliency Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 5, 2025. Adedokun addressed the importance of pillars of resilience such as physical, mental, social and spiritual to ensure fit to fight readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Livin’ on a prayer: Chaplain preaches on resilience to 521AMOW
    Livin’ on a prayer: Chaplain preaches on resilience to 521AMOW
