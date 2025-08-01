Livin’ on a prayer: Chaplain preaches on resilience to 521AMOW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rotimi Adedokun, 86th Airlift Wing chaplain, speaks to members assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing during a 521st AMOW Comprehensive Airman Fitness Resiliency Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 5, 2025. Adedokun addressed the importance of pillars of resilience such as physical, mental, social and spiritual to ensure fit to fight readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)