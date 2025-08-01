Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Republic of Korea and United States kick off Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 1 of 2]

    The Republic of Korea and United States kick off Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States will conduct Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 from Aug. 18-28, 2025. This annual exercise aims to enhance the combined, joint, all-domain, and interagency operating environment, thereby strengthening the alliance's response capabilities.

