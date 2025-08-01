The Republic of Korea and United States kick off Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Carrie Castillo | The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States will conduct Ulchi Freedom Shield 25...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Castillo | The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States will conduct Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 from Aug. 18-28, 2025. This annual exercise aims to enhance the combined, joint, all-domain, and interagency operating environment, thereby strengthening the alliance's response capabilities. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States will conduct Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 from Aug. 18-28, 2025.

This annual exercise aims to enhance the combined, joint, all-domain, and interagency operating environment, thereby strengthening the alliance's response capabilities.

UFS25 is a defense-oriented exercise featuring live-fire, constructive, and field training exercises that engage alliance forces and governmental agencies. Key aspects of the training focus on conducting all-domain operations leveraging component assets.

Additionally, ROK and U.S. units will conduct several large-scale, live-fire training events to strengthen interoperability, reinforce our combined defense posture, and increase combat readiness. Several United Nations Command member states are slated to contribute personnel and participate in various capacities.

Furthermore, the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (Sweden and Switzerland) will conduct third-party observations of the exercise.

Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. and is implemented in the spirit of the Oct. 1, 1953, ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty. The exercise is conducted in support of the Armistice Agreement, fortifies the combined defense posture, and enhances response capabilities. It reinforces the role of the alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the ironclad commitment between the United States and the Republic of Korea to defend their homelands.

