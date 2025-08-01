15th MEU Conducts Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Familiarization

JaiaBot autonomous underwater vehicles sit on display during a JaiaBot familiarization course with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. These types of unmanned systems enable the 15th MEU to autonomously gather and share high-resolution environmental data in coastal and littoral zones to support reconnaissance, operational planning, and mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 20:50
|Photo ID:
|9242816
|VIRIN:
|250805-M-EU506-1069
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
