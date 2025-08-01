Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Conducts Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Familiarization [Image 6 of 6]

    15th MEU Conducts Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Familiarization

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    JaiaBot autonomous underwater vehicles sit on display during a JaiaBot familiarization course with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. These types of unmanned systems enable the 15th MEU to autonomously gather and share high-resolution environmental data in coastal and littoral zones to support reconnaissance, operational planning, and mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 20:50
    Photo ID: 9242816
    VIRIN: 250805-M-EU506-1069
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
